19 First Alert Weather: High flood potential Thursday with heavy rain amounts expected

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Thursday.

Temperatures will soar into the 50s from Wednesday through Thursday, inducing widespread snow melt.

This will lead to localized flooding and ice jams.

If you live in a flood-prone area, you’ll want to keep a close eye on the forecast and stay weather aware through Thursday.

If a Flood Warning is issued for your location, it is imperative that you move to higher ground.

Widespread rain will also be moving in on Thursday, aiding in the melting process, creating ponding on the roadways, and reducing visibility for travelers.

It’s going to be a very messy day out there.

Winds are also going to be an issue over the next several days.

Winds will begin to pick up this evening, and the wind will stay pretty high through tomorrow and into Thursday morning.

Gusts will approach 40 to 45 mph during this time, especially Wednesday and Thursday morning.

On Thursday night, the rain will change to snow as temperatures plummet.

Everything that melted on Wednesday and Thursday will re-freeze, creating black ice across the area.

Snow showers will continue into the early-morning hours of your Friday.

Accumulation will be pretty minor as this system will be moving out very quickly.

Our main concern with Friday morning’s forecast will be the black ice threat.

Temperatures will stay below freezing through Friday and into Saturday, so please be mindful of the threat for slick spots.

Another little clipper system will drop in on Saturday, bringing us another round of snow showers.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.