19 News First Alert Weather team awarded ‘most accurate’ designation for 18th straight year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather team has been awarded the Most Accurate designation for the 18th year in a row by WeatheRate, the nation’s leading independent and neutral service that rates the performance of local television weather teams.

“When it comes to weather forecasting in Cleveland, accuracy is always the top priority. Nothing else really matters,” Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas said. “I’m so proud of our team continuing our winning streak as most accurate. Day-in and day-out, storm after storm, we’ve proven to be the best place to get the best information. It’s an honor to win this again.”

Follow the 19 News meteorologists on Facebook:

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.