74-year-old Stark County man pleads not guilty to murder

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 74-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday morning in Canton Municipal Court.

Alfred Lee Johnson is being held on a $750,000 bond.

Uniontown police said Nicholas Oostdyk, 41, of Newton Falls, was shot inside a home in the 12000 block of Starlight Circle NW Sunday evening.

He died at Akron City Hospital at 8:10 p.m. Sunday.

Police took Johnson into custody outside the home.

Alfred Johnson ((Source: Stark County Jail))

His next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.

Uniontown police have not released a motive for the fatal shooting.

