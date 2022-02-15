74-year-old Stark County man pleads not guilty to murder
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 74-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday morning in Canton Municipal Court.
Alfred Lee Johnson is being held on a $750,000 bond.
Uniontown police said Nicholas Oostdyk, 41, of Newton Falls, was shot inside a home in the 12000 block of Starlight Circle NW Sunday evening.
He died at Akron City Hospital at 8:10 p.m. Sunday.
Police took Johnson into custody outside the home.
His next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.
Uniontown police have not released a motive for the fatal shooting.
