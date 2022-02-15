Cedar Point will hire more than 6,000 seasonal workers
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point announced Tuesday they plan on hiring around 6,500 seasonal workers for the 2022 season.
The employees will earn $15 per hour for most non-tipped positions.
Job opportunities include:
• Bartenders and Servers (tipped positions)
• Custodial
• Food & Beverage
• Guest Services and Events
• Hotel Operations
• Ride Operations
• Security
• Skill Trade Maintenance
The amusement park is also hiring multiple full-time positions for management and operations roles across a number of areas in the park.
Click here for a complete list of available seasonal and full time jobs.
Cedar Point opens on May 7.
