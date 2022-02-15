Cedar Point will hire more than 6,000 seasonal workers

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point announced Tuesday they plan on hiring around 6,500 seasonal workers for the 2022 season.

The employees will earn $15 per hour for most non-tipped positions.

Job opportunities include:

• Bartenders and Servers (tipped positions)

• Custodial

• Food & Beverage

• Guest Services and Events

• Hotel Operations

• Ride Operations

• Security

• Skill Trade Maintenance

The amusement park is also hiring multiple full-time positions for management and operations roles across a number of areas in the park.

Click here for a complete list of available seasonal and full time jobs.

Cedar Point opens on May 7.

