Cedar Point will hire more than 6,000 seasonal workers

(Source: 19 News)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point announced Tuesday they plan on hiring around 6,500 seasonal workers for the 2022 season.

The employees will earn $15 per hour for most non-tipped positions.

Job opportunities include:

• Bartenders and Servers (tipped positions)

• Custodial

• Food & Beverage

• Guest Services and Events

• Hotel Operations

• Ride Operations

• Security

• Skill Trade Maintenance

The amusement park is also hiring multiple full-time positions for management and operations roles across a number of areas in the park.

Click here for a complete list of available seasonal and full time jobs.

Cedar Point opens on May 7.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

