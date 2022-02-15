Cleveland bank robber passes note to teller, ‘Give me money. I have a gun.’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and the FBI Violent Crime Task Force said a man robbed a bank on the city’s East side Monday morning.

According to the FBI, the suspect walked into the Citizens Bank in the 16600 block of Harvard Avenue around 11:11 a.m. and passed a note to the teller.

The note stated, “Give me money. I have a gun,” said the FBI.

After getting an unknown amount of cash, the man walked out of the bank and may have fled in a gold or tan Chevrolet sedan with a temporary tag, said the FBI.

Citizens Bank robbery on Feb. 14, 2022 ((Source: FBI))

The FBI described the suspect as a Black man, unknown age, 5′7′-5′9″, slim, wearing dark clothing, a fisherman’s type hat and a short beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-FBI-OHIO.

