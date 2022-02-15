2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Dollar General armed robbery suspect on the loose

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The armed robbery suspect who targeted Dollar General on Feb. 7 is on the loose, and Cleveland Police said detectives need the community to help identify him.

Police said the suspect walked into the 3040 Fulton Rd. store at 7:30 p.m. and took a black handgun out of his sweatshirt pocket.

When the employee working the register tried to run away, he told her not to, according to police.

When the employee told him she has babies, the suspect replied, “If you want to see your babies again, empty the register,” police stated.

Police said he grabbed a store bag and had the employee put the money from the register into the bag.

He then ran northbound on Fulton, according to police.

The suspect was described by police as a man in his early 20s wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt, black pants, red shoes, and a black facemask.

The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee shared this surveillance photo of the suspect along with the information on the crime:

Call Det. Norman at 216-623-5073 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime.

