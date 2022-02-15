2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland gets ready for NBA All-Star Game

By Harry Boomer
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA is celebrating its 75th Anniversary and bringing the NBA All-Star Game to Cleveland for its festivities.

Cleveland has been gearing up for the BIG weekend for a long time, ready to cash in on a $100 million windfall when thousands converge on The Land this coming weekend.

VP of Business Development for the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission Mike Mulhall is stoked about hosting avid basketball fans from around the world.

“Very exciting, very hectic right now. We got about 900 staffers arriving this weekend and today in preparation,” Mulhall said. “As you can see the signage is up, the television compounds are being built... We’re just anxious to get rolling.”

Talking about the plans already in place for Cleveland t shine during upcoming NBA All Star...
Talking about the plans already in place for Cleveland t shine during upcoming NBA All Star Weekend(WOIO)

Richard Arnold, the Executive Chef at the Ritz Carlton Downtown Cleveland, is preparing to serve thousands of meals to those hungry for our cuisine and the best basketball the world has to offer as NBA All-Stars come here to put on a show.

“We work really hard. Right now we’re the number one Ritz Carlton restaurant in the entire country... Right here in little ole Cleveland!” Arnold said.

Staffers getting ready to serve thousands over NBA All Star Weekend
Staffers getting ready to serve thousands over NBA All Star Weekend(WOIO)

The NBA All-Star Weekend festivities involve nearly 400 different activities by various groups eager to get their piece of the $100 million pie expected to be spent over the coming weekend.

