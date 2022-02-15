2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland man who spent decades in prison for crime he didn’t commit, files federal civil rights lawsuit

Isiah Andrews
Isiah Andrews(Source: ODRC)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 84-year-old Cleveland man who spent nearly 46 years in prison before finally being cleared in the murder of his wife, has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Cleveland.

“They stole decades of my life. It’s time for them to take responsibility,” said Isaiah Andrews.

Andrews was found not guilty in his second jury trial in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy McGinty in Oct. 2021.

Regina Andrews died in 1974 after being stabbed 11 times in the Colonial House Hotel.

Her body was found dumped in Forest Park, wrapped in bedroom linen.

In 2020, Isaiah was granted a new trial after the Ohio Innocence Project discovered evidence that was hidden from his attorney during his 1975 trial.

Below is a statement from Isaiah’s current attorneys at the Friedman, Gilbert + Gerhardstein Law Firm:

“Cleveland detectives released the real killer, hid evidence, and manipulated witnesses to convict Isaiah Andrews. Over four decades later, the truth finally was revealed. Isaiah Andrews is innocent. The City must send a clear message that this type of police misconduct will not be tolerated in our police department anymore.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Greater Cleveland Food Bank moves up weekly food distribution due to weather
Alexander Lackey (Source: Cleveland police)
Jury trial underway for City of Cleveland’s former International Affairs Coordinator
19 News
Former UFC champ Stipe Miocic sworn in as firefighter for city of Westlake
(Source: FBI)
Cleveland bank robber passes note to teller, ‘Give me money. I have a gun.’