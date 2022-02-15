2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland police ‘working on leads’ to identify man found murdered in a sewer

(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police detectives said Tuesday it is no longer necessary to show pictures of the unique tattoos located on the body of the unidentified man found murdered in a sewer earlier this month.

Cleveland police released the tattoo pictures on Monday, because they have been unable to identify the victim and hoped someone would recognize them.

The man was located by employees with the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District around 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 2 in a sewer in the the 16400 block of Euclid Avenue.

This in the city’s Euclid-Green neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined he died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Cleveland police added the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will positively identify the man and “public notification will be made when appropriate.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Alexander Lackey (Source: Cleveland police)
Jury trial underway for City of Cleveland’s former International Affairs Coordinator
(Source: FBI)
Cleveland bank robber passes note to teller, ‘Give me money. I have a gun.’
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) passes to Jarrett Allen during the first half of the...
NBA All-Star weekend from $10 to $10,000; there’s a ticket for everyone to do something
19 News
Northeast Ohio educators discuss how pandemic is impacting staffing shortages