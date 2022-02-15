Cleveland police ‘working on leads’ to identify man found murdered in a sewer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police detectives said Tuesday it is no longer necessary to show pictures of the unique tattoos located on the body of the unidentified man found murdered in a sewer earlier this month.

Cleveland police released the tattoo pictures on Monday, because they have been unable to identify the victim and hoped someone would recognize them.

The man was located by employees with the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District around 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 2 in a sewer in the the 16400 block of Euclid Avenue.

This in the city’s Euclid-Green neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined he died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Cleveland police added the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will positively identify the man and “public notification will be made when appropriate.”

