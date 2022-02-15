2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland’s AsiaTown makes major changes to bring in more shoppers and residents

By Aria Janel
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you’ve never found yourself soaking up the culture in AsiaTown, the time is now.

“It’s such a special town that we have here in Cleveland,” said Karis Tzeng. “Over 30 Asian owned businesses, restaurants, grocery stores, and more.”

Karis Tzeng is the Director of the AsiaTown Initiative at Midtown Inc.

She told 19 News they created a neighborhood vision plan to enhance AsiaTown’s future.

“Our goal is to really connect the neighborhood overall, so we are thinking of Asia Town as this welcoming place,” said Tzeng.

Many of the changes will be happening on Payne Avenue because it gets a lot of foot traffic because of the businesses on the street.

The neighborhood vision plan has an outline of brightly colored crosswalks for safety, more bike racks for cyclists.

They’re even painting murals on buildings and hanging lights on lamp posts to bring more culture to their streets.

All of this is a part of their plan to bring more people in to shop and even to live.

“Want folks to feel welcome and regardless of what they identify as that it feels like a more walkable connected holistic neighborhood,” said Tzeng.

Eric Duong has owned a grocery store in Asia Town for more than 10 years, he told 19 News he doesn’t just have one type of customer.

“All different people, Vietnamese, Asian people, American people, all kind of people,” said Duong.

Duong is hoping that the new neighborhood vision plan will bring in more customers.

He said it’s hard to compete with things like Door Dash and Amazon.

“This concept of growing this welcoming, belonging neighborhood together that can both be a cultural hub but also anyone that’s here really feels that feeling of belonging,” said Tzeng.

If you’re trying to decide where to spend your money locally, think about heading to AsiaTown as they continue to make major changes to help you feel welcome.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

