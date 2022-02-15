2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Disney World: No more masks indoors for vaccinated visitors

In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in...
In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(John Raoux | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Starting this week, this masks are coming off for vaccinated visitors to Walt Disney World in Florida.

The theme park resort announced Tuesday that face coverings will be optional for fully-vaccinated visitors in all indoor and outdoor locations, with one exception.

Face masks still will be needed for visitors ages 2 and older on enclosed transportation, such as the resort’s monorail, buses and the resort’s sky gondola.

The change in mask policy takes effect starting Thursday.

Current guidelines require visitors to wear masks in all indoor locations, regardless of their vaccination status.

Unvaccinated visitors will need to continue wearing masks in all indoor locations after Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Sandy Hook families reach $73 million settlement with gun manufacturer Remington (Source: CNN,...
Sandy Hook reach $73 million settlement with gun manufacturer
NC plane crash victims include 4 teens, 4 adults returning from hunting trip, sheriff says
Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their way along...
US approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers
(Source: WOIO)
Greater Cleveland Food Bank moves up weekly food distribution due to weather
A good Samaritan said she was there to step in and help the child hen the injured mother walked...
Woman gives birth on sidewalk and leaves newborn in the cold