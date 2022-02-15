2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

FBI offers $10,000 to help catch suspect of 11 bank robberies called ‘Route 91 Bandit’

The FBI is looking for information leading to the arrest of a bank robbery suspect known as the...
The FBI is looking for information leading to the arrest of a bank robbery suspect known as the "Route 91 Bandit."(FBI)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The FBI is asking for help finding a serial bank robber.

He’s the so-called “Route 91 Bandit” and he’s allegedly robbed at least 11 banks in New England over the past five months.

All of the banks were along US Route 91, hence the nickname. The highway stretches from New Haven, Conn. to the United States-Canada border.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to find the alleged bank robber known as the "Route 91...
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to find the alleged bank robber known as the "Route 91 Bandit."(FBI)

The FBI says this suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. He’s about 5′6 to 5′8, medium build, with blue eyes and light-colored hair and is typically seen wearing a hoodie or hat and white sneakers, and may be driving a newer model Nissan Sedan.

There’s a reward of up to $10,000 for information that helps the FBI catch and convict him.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Bedford Heights community shocked by fatal stabbing of 5-year-old girl
Bedford Heights community shocked by fatal stabbing of 5-year-old girl
Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio ‘strongly opposes’ locating the new county jail in Slavic...
Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio ‘strongly opposes’ locating the new county jail in Slavic Villa
19 news update 2-14-2022
19 news update 2-14-2022
Chagrin River Flooding
Willoughby Hills Fire Department issues warning about possible flooding of Chagrin River
Downtown Cleveland Starbucks workers file to unionize, Sen. Sherrod Brown shows his support
Downtown Cleveland Starbucks workers file to unionize, Sen. Sherrod Brown shows his support