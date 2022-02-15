2 Strong 4 Bullies
FIRST ALERT: High flood potential Thursday with heavy rain amounts expected

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:44 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Big changes coming into the area the rest of the week. A major cold front will be taking shape across the central part of the country tonight. This front crosses northeast Ohio Thursday night. A pretty calm day today. After the cold morning, we should rise to the 30 to 35 degree range this afternoon. Warming continues tonight with rising temperatures overnight. A south wind will really start to pick up later tonight. Wind gusts could get up to 45 mph at times tomorrow. Temperatures surge above 50 degrees in the afternoon. A few showers around Wednesday night and very windy. Temperatures stay above 50 degrees in many spots. We have an ALERT Thursday for heavy rain and wind. Rainfall will exceed 1 inch in many locations. This will lead to at least some minor flooding across the area. Temperatures could sneak up close to 60 degrees before the big front crosses. A huge temperature swing arrives Thursday night with rain changing over to snow.

