FIRST ALERT: High flood potential Thursday with heavy rain amounts expected

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Big changes coming into the area the rest of the week. A major cold front will be taking shape across the central part of the country tonight. This front crosses northeast Ohio Thursday night. A pretty calm day today. After the cold morning, we should rise to the 30 to 35 degree range this afternoon. Warming continues tonight with rising temperatures overnight. A south wind will really start to pick up later tonight. Wind gusts could get up to 45 mph at times tomorrow. Temperatures surge above 50 degrees in the afternoon. A few showers around Wednesday night and very windy. Temperatures stay above 50 degrees in many spots. We have an ALERT Thursday for heavy rain and wind. Rainfall will exceed 1 inch in many locations. This will lead to at least some minor flooding across the area. Temperatures could sneak up close to 60 degrees before the big front crosses. A huge temperature swing arrives Thursday night with rain changing over to snow.

