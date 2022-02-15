Former UFC champ Stipe Miocic sworn in as firefighter for city of Westlake

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stipe Miocic, a former UFC heavyweight champion, will be sworn in as a full-time firefighter for the city of Westlake on Tuesday.

The Westlake Fire Department ceremony with Miocic, who completed several rounds of testing, and two others is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the city hall, according to an official.

Miocic previously worked with the Valley View Fire Department.

