Former UFC champ Stipe Miocic sworn in as firefighter for city of Westlake

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stipe Miocic, a former UFC heavyweight champion, will be sworn in as a full-time firefighter for the city of Westlake on Tuesday.

The Westlake Fire Department ceremony with Miocic, who completed several rounds of testing, and two others is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the city hall, according to an official.

Miocic previously worked with the Valley View Fire Department.

