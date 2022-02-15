Man in wheelchair dies after being struck by a hit and run driver in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 66-year-old Canton man died Monday after being struck by a car while traveling in the street in his wheelchair, Canton police said.

The victim, Horace Jones, was southbound in the northbound lane in the 1000 block of Market Ave. N. around 8:07 p.m.

Jones died from his injuries at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital.

According to police, the driver was travelling northbound on Market Avenue and after the accident he fled the scene.

Canton police said they have recovered the vehicle, but the driver remains on the loose.

The Stark County Coroner said they have been unable to locate any of the victim’s relatives and hope that by releasing his name, someone comes forward.

If you have any information on the victim, please call the Stark County Coroner at 330-451-1366.

If you have any information on the suspect, please call Canton police at 330-649-5800.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.