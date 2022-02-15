2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man in wheelchair dies after being struck by a hit and run driver in Stark County

(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 66-year-old Canton man died Monday after being struck by a car while traveling in the street in his wheelchair, Canton police said.

The victim, Horace Jones, was southbound in the northbound lane in the 1000 block of Market Ave. N. around 8:07 p.m.

Jones died from his injuries at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital.

According to police, the driver was travelling northbound on Market Avenue and after the accident he fled the scene.

Canton police said they have recovered the vehicle, but the driver remains on the loose.

The Stark County Coroner said they have been unable to locate any of the victim’s relatives and hope that by releasing his name, someone comes forward.

If you have any information on the victim, please call the Stark County Coroner at 330-451-1366.

If you have any information on the suspect, please call Canton police at 330-649-5800.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

19 News
Northeast Ohio educators discuss how pandemic is impacting staffing shortages
Stephanie Nowak
Mentor school teacher receives award from President Biden for science educators
74-year-old Stark County man pleads not guilty to murder
19 News
Northeast Ohio educators discuss how pandemic is impacting staffing shortages