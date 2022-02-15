2 Strong 4 Bullies
Meet Cleveland Cavaliers’ Shelly Cayette Weston, the first Black woman CCO in the NBA

Weston is the Executive VP & CCO for the Cleveland Cavaliers
By Shannon Smith
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shelly Cayette Weston is one of the newest Cleveland Cavaliers legends for breaking the glass way above the rim.

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Weston’s promotion to executive vice president and chief commercial officer last month.

She handles the responsibility of all revenue for the business, including ticket sales and sponsorships with corporate partners.

“You can’t make that run unless you come in and people are greeted the right way when you think of experience, customer service, unless they’re getting the right information on digital. From an operation standpoint, they’re getting their tickets on their phone via SeatGeek so there’s so many parts to this business, we only are successful when the entire operation is working in collaboration,” said Weston.

Weston sat down with 19 News anchor Shannon Smith to speak about being the first Black woman to hold the position within the NBA.

“It’s mixed feelings because typically you get promoted like you said and you’re like wow, I worked hard and it’s been a 15 year career, it’s exciting, you celebrate with your family and friends and then this one you turn around and there’s national buzz around it even up to global. I got Billy Jean King who I admire, tweeted about it. I’ve got corporate leaders from major corporations were tweeting about the excitement of it. It just opened my eyes to this bigger than me and so then that’s where the mixed emotions comes in because I don’t think about myself as the first in 2022. You think about firsts and I think about Madame CJ Walker who was the first entrepreneur in the 1800s,” said Weston.

While Weston is ecstatic about her new role, she said she hopes to do away with firsts.

“I’m all about if there’s something set, if there’s a goal set, I want to break it so I think you’re going to constantly in business, break records but what you don’t want to have continuation of are firsts when it comes to diversity, ethnicity, race, gender, you shouldn’t have firsts for those anymore,” Weston added.

Weston also believes it’s up to NBA team leaders to give women and minorities a spot on the team.

See the full story on 19 News at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

