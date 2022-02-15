Mentor school teacher receives award from President Biden for science educators

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An elementary school teacher from Northeast Ohio was named a recipient of the highest United States award for science and mathematics educators.

President Joe Biden said on Feb. 8 that Stephanie Nowak, of Fairfax Elementary School in Mentor, received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

Nowak, an instructor in science, was one of 117 teachers, mentors, and mentoring organizations to receive the “PAEMST.”

Congratulations, Mrs. Nowak!! She was recognized with the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science... Posted by Fairfax Elementary School - Mentor Schools on Sunday, February 13, 2022

Krystina Pratt, of New Albany Primary School, was the only other Ohio teacher to receive the award.

According to the White House:

“These awards honor the dedication, hard work, and important role that America’s teachers and mentors play in supporting learners who will be future STEM professionals, including climate scientists, mathematicians, innovators, space explorers, and engineers.”

“I am deeply appreciative of the inspiration that America’s teachers and mentors provide every day to support the next generation of STEM professionals,” President Biden said.

