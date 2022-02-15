NBA All-Star weekend from $10 to $10,000; there’s a ticket for everyone to do something

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA All-Star events are about to kickoff in Cleveland, and depending on what event you are trying to attend will dictate how much you have to spend.

Tickets for the marquee events are fetching marquee prices, whether you go through the NBA’s website or secondary sites like VividSeats.

A three-day MVP pass to all of the major events, including a hospitality gathering with legend Dikembe Mutombo and an on-court photo op before Sunday’s game, will run you $7,999 for one ticket.

On VividSeats, the most expensive ticket is $10,385 for one seat, on the baseline, 12 rows back.

But events like the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night and the All-Star Game practice session on Saturday, both being held at the Wolstein Center in downtown, have price tags that won’t drop you to the floor.

The following prices were pulled Tuesday morning at the time this article was published, and represent the lowest ticket price just to get into the event with a seat.

