NBA All-Star weekend from $10 to $10,000; there’s a ticket for everyone to do something

The actual All-Star Game may be out of reach for most, but there are other events that don’t cost much.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) passes to Jarrett Allen during the first half of the...
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) passes to Jarrett Allen during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA All-Star events are about to kickoff in Cleveland, and depending on what event you are trying to attend will dictate how much you have to spend.

Tickets for the marquee events are fetching marquee prices, whether you go through the NBA’s website or secondary sites like VividSeats.

A three-day MVP pass to all of the major events, including a hospitality gathering with legend Dikembe Mutombo and an on-court photo op before Sunday’s game, will run you $7,999 for one ticket.

On VividSeats, the most expensive ticket is $10,385 for one seat, on the baseline, 12 rows back.

But events like the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night and the All-Star Game practice session on Saturday, both being held at the Wolstein Center in downtown, have price tags that won’t drop you to the floor.

The following prices were pulled Tuesday morning at the time this article was published, and represent the lowest ticket price just to get into the event with a seat.

  • NBA All-Star Game, Sunday night, Rocket Mortgage Field House: $433 via VividSeats
  • NBA All-Star Game 3-point/slam dunk contest, Satirday night, Rocket Mortgage Field House: $376 via VivdSeats
  • NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Friday night, Wolstein Center: $55 via NBA site
  • NBA All-Star Practice, Saturday morning, Wolstein Center: $26 via NBA site
  • NBA All-Star Rising Stars game, Friday night, Rocket Mortgage Field House: $51 via NBA site
  • NBA HBCU Classic: Howard Bison vs. Morgan State Bears, Saturday afternoon, Wolstein Center: $10 via NBA site
  • NBA G League Next Gem Game: G League Ignite vs. Cleveland Charge, Sunday afternoon, Wolstien Center: $17 via NBA Site
  • NBA Crossover event, Fri. Sat. and Sun., Public Auditorium: $30 via NBA site

