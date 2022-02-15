Portage County death investigation: 1 female dead, 1 male in custody for questioning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said a male is being questioned in connection to the death of a female in Suffield Township.

Chief Deputy Ralph Spidalieri said the agency received numerous calls on Monday regarding an incident that happened in the early morning hours.

Investigators confirmed that one female is dead and the male was taken into custody.

Identities of the female or male have not yet been released, but the detective bureau from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office is continue to investigate the case.

This is a developing story.

