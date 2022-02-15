2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time

Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.(Sam's Club)
By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Wholesale retailer Sam’s Club is offering a heavily discounted membership deal.

The warehouse club is offering $8 memberships until Thursday as a result of a promotion it ran for the Super Bowl.

The promotion stated that the price for a new membership would be equal to the yard line the ball was at during the two-minute warning of the fourth quarter, which is when the retailer ran a 30-second commercial.

The Los Angeles Rams had the ball on the Cincinnati Bengals’ eight-yard line when the commercial ran, which means new customers can receive a Sam’s Club membership for $37 less than the normal price of $45.

The Rams would eventually score the Super Bowl-winning touchdown on that drive.

The deal only applies to the Club membership tier, and there is only one discounted membership per person. The memberships are valid for one year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

$2 million bond set for woman accused of stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death
$2 million bond set for woman accused of stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death
Cleveland police ‘working on leads’ to identify man found murdered in a sewer
Cleveland police ‘working on leads’ to identify man found murdered in a sewer
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Cleveland police ‘working on leads’ to identify man found murdered in a sewer