2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Super Bowl bets set record this year

A record-setting number of people placed bets on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Nevada's...
A record-setting number of people placed bets on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Nevada's sports books.(CNN, KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Los Angeles Rams weren’t the only winners on Super Bowl Sunday.

Nevada’s sports books also scored a touchdown – financially speaking.

The state’s gaming control board says close to $180 million was wagered on the big game, smashing a record for Super Bowl bets by about $21 million.

The previous record was in 2018 when nearly $159 million was wagered.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., on July 13, 2021. Musk...
Elon Musk gives about $5.7 billion in Tesla stock to charity
FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew appears at the Royal Chapel at Windsor, following the death...
Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity
Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
Russia shows some troops leaving near Ukraine, seeks talks
Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s...
Mayoral candidate targeted in Louisville shooting; suspect in custody
Then-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez answers questions from the Associated Press,...
US asks Honduras to arrest, extradite ex-President Hernández