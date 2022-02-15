U.S. Coast Guard warns lake ice may weaken during warm-up

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The United States Coast Guard issued a warning Monday reminding the public to exercise extreme caution on the ice along Lake Erie and Lake Ontario due to increased temperatures, ice thickness may have been reduced to levels unsuitable for recreational purposes.

The current forecast calls for warm daytime temperatures, which can rapidly reduce ice thickness and contribute to unsafe conditions. The Coast Guard continues to advise the public not to go onto the ice and never to assume the ice is safe.

Hypothermia remains the biggest danger after falling through the ice.

The Coast Guard recommends keeping in mind the 1-10-1 rule: one minute to exercise breathing control, 10 minutes of a meaningful movement, and one hour of consciousness before the body’s core temperature drops too low.

The Coast Guard also recommended in the release that those engaging in recreational activities on or near the water in cold

weather take appropriate safety precautions.

Wear proper clothing to prevent hypothermia and choose bright colors to be easily seen by others. Carry safety equipment such as a whistle or noise-making device, VHF-FM radio or Personal Locating Beacon, and ice awls or screwdrivers, which can be used for self-rescue should an accident occur on the ice.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.