2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

U.S. Coast Guard warns lake ice may weaken during warm-up

Coast Guard works to rescue 20 people trapped on ice near Catawba Island in Lake Erie
Coast Guard works to rescue 20 people trapped on ice near Catawba Island in Lake Erie(Source: Island Air Taxi)
By Brian Koster
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The United States Coast Guard issued a warning Monday reminding the public to exercise extreme caution on the ice along Lake Erie and Lake Ontario due to increased temperatures, ice thickness may have been reduced to levels unsuitable for recreational purposes.

The current forecast calls for warm daytime temperatures, which can rapidly reduce ice thickness and contribute to unsafe conditions. The Coast Guard continues to advise the public not to go onto the ice and never to assume the ice is safe.

Hypothermia remains the biggest danger after falling through the ice.

The Coast Guard recommends keeping in mind the 1-10-1 rule: one minute to exercise breathing control, 10 minutes of a meaningful movement, and one hour of consciousness before the body’s core temperature drops too low.

The Coast Guard also recommended in the release that those engaging in recreational activities on or near the water in cold

weather take appropriate safety precautions.

Wear proper clothing to prevent hypothermia and choose bright colors to be easily seen by others. Carry safety equipment such as a whistle or noise-making device, VHF-FM radio or Personal Locating Beacon, and ice awls or screwdrivers, which can be used for self-rescue should an accident occur on the ice.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Chagrin River Flooding
Willoughby Hills Fire Department issues warning about possible flooding of Chagrin River
Northeast Ohio weather: Alert Day issued for Thursday for rain, snow, possible flooding
Northeast Ohio weather: Alert Day issued for Thursday for rain, snow, possible flooding
Northeast Ohio weather: Alert Day issued for Thursday for rain, snow, possible flooding
Northeast Ohio weather: Alert Day issued for Thursday for rain, snow, possible flooding
Organ transplants on the rise at Cleveland Clinic; meet a man whose life was saved
Organ transplants on the rise at Cleveland Clinic; meet a man whose life was saved