Willoughby Hills Fire Department issues warning about possible flooding of Chagrin River
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Hills Fire Department issued a warning about possible flooding of the Chagrin River starting Wednesday through Friday due to the unusually warm temperatures and rain forecasted.
A press release stated that many parts of the Chagrin River are frozen; when thawing occurs and the ice breaks the ice jambs add to the potential of flooding. Based on the weather forecast, there is an abnormally higher risk of flooding starting the afternoon of Wednesday, February 16th, and into the weekend.
Driving through water can have deadly consequences. Many times the depth of water on a
roadway is deceiving related to how deep the water really is. It only takes 12 inches of water
to sweep your vehicle away. When flooded, turn around; don’t drown!
Walking on river ice is extremely dangerous. Many times the ice is unstable, and if a victim
falls through, they could be swept under the ice.
Be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice. Floodwaters can rise quickly with little or no
warning.
Sign-up for emergency notifications through Lake County WENS (Wireless Emergency
Not faction System). It is a reverse 911 notification system that is free for residents and
notifies you of emergencies in your area. You can sign-up by going to
Purchase a weather alert radio with SAME (Specific Area Message Encoder). Weather alert
radios with SAME have the ability to warn occupants of specific weather alerts for specific
regions. The Willoughby Hills Fire Department will help any resident of Waite Hill or
Willoughby Hills who needs help programing their weather alert radio. An appointment can be
scheduled by contacting Willoughby Hills Fire Department at 440-942-7207.
For more information on how to prepare for flooding and many other disasters, go to
All residents living on the following streets in Willoughby Hills along the Chagrin River and residents
living in low-lying areas should take extra precautions as these areas are at the greatest risk of
flooding.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.