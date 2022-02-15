Willoughby Hills Fire Department issues warning about possible flooding of Chagrin River

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Hills Fire Department issued a warning about possible flooding of the Chagrin River starting Wednesday through Friday due to the unusually warm temperatures and rain forecasted.

A press release stated that many parts of the Chagrin River are frozen; when thawing occurs and the ice breaks the ice jambs add to the potential of flooding. Based on the weather forecast, there is an abnormally higher risk of flooding starting the afternoon of Wednesday, February 16th, and into the weekend.

 Driving through water can have deadly consequences. Many times the depth of water on a

roadway is deceiving related to how deep the water really is. It only takes 12 inches of water

to sweep your vehicle away. When flooded, turn around; don’t drown!

 Walking on river ice is extremely dangerous. Many times the ice is unstable, and if a victim

falls through, they could be swept under the ice.

 Be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice. Floodwaters can rise quickly with little or no

warning.

 Sign-up for emergency notifications through Lake County WENS (Wireless Emergency

Not faction System). It is a reverse 911 notification system that is free for residents and

notifies you of emergencies in your area. You can sign-up by going to

 Purchase a weather alert radio with SAME (Specific Area Message Encoder). Weather alert

radios with SAME have the ability to warn occupants of specific weather alerts for specific

regions. The Willoughby Hills Fire Department will help any resident of Waite Hill or

Willoughby Hills who needs help programing their weather alert radio. An appointment can be

scheduled by contacting Willoughby Hills Fire Department at 440-942-7207.

 For more information on how to prepare for flooding and many other disasters, go to

All residents living on the following streets in Willoughby Hills along the Chagrin River and residents

living in low-lying areas should take extra precautions as these areas are at the greatest risk of

flooding.

