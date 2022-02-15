Woman accused of stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death faces Bedford judge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman accused of fatally stabbing her own daughter is due on court on Tuesday morning.

The arraignment for Menokka Karr Nealy is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Bedford Municipal Court.

Menokka Karr Nealy (Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

Court records show that Nealy is charged with murder and felonious assault for allegedly killing her 5-year-old daughter with a knife at their Northfield Road home in Bedford Heights on Feb. 12.

According to investigators, E’nijah Noell Holland was found on the bedroom floor with multiple stab wounds to her body.

This story will be updated.

