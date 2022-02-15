2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman accused of stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death faces Bedford judge

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman accused of fatally stabbing her own daughter is due on court on Tuesday morning.

The arraignment for Menokka Karr Nealy is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Bedford Municipal Court.

Menokka Karr Nealy
Menokka Karr Nealy(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

Court records show that Nealy is charged with murder and felonious assault for allegedly killing her 5-year-old daughter with a knife at their Northfield Road home in Bedford Heights on Feb. 12.

Bedford Heights community shocked by fatal stabbing of 5-year-old girl

According to investigators, E’nijah Noell Holland was found on the bedroom floor with multiple stab wounds to her body.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

