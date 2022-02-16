19 First Alert Weather: Flood Watch in effect through Thursday; heavy rain arrives in the morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The weather will be exceptionally active Thursday.

Widespread rain will move in through the morning, and the rain will be heavy at times.

The combination of widespread heavy rain and continually melting snow will lead to flooding and ponding.

Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for our entire coverage area.

A *FLOOD WATCH* remains in effect for our entire coverage area for Thursday, 2/17. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/jB2ei5Zsmw — Snow-mantha Roberts ❄ (@SamRobertsWX) February 16, 2022

If you live in a flood-prone area, please pay close attention to the weather on Thursday.

Individual Flood Warnings are constantly updated on our 19 First Alert Weather app.

If a Flood Warning is issued for your location, go to higher ground immediately.

With high temperatures in the 50s through Thursday, ice jams will also occur.

Rain will transition to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain by mid-to-late afternoon Thursday, as temperatures plummet into the 30s.

This will make for slick conditions on the evening drive.

The wintry mix will change to snow around 10:00 PM or so Thursday.

Due to the threat of wintry weather and hazardous travel conditions, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday night.

A *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* is now in effect from Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning. During that time period, expect light ice accumulation and then snow on top of that. Travel will be hazardous Thursday evening. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/bQWBbizH4j — Snow-mantha Roberts ❄ (@SamRobertsWX) February 16, 2022

Roads will be slick (and snow-coated in some areas) Thursday night through Friday morning.

The snow showers will come to an end by Friday afternoon.

Area-wide, we’re looking at a trace to two inches of snow from Thursday night through Friday morning.

