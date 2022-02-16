2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather: Flood Watch in effect through Thursday; heavy rain arrives in the morning

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The weather will be exceptionally active Thursday.

Widespread rain will move in through the morning, and the rain will be heavy at times.

The combination of widespread heavy rain and continually melting snow will lead to flooding and ponding.

Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for our entire coverage area.

If you live in a flood-prone area, please pay close attention to the weather on Thursday.

Individual Flood Warnings are constantly updated on our 19 First Alert Weather app.

If a Flood Warning is issued for your location, go to higher ground immediately.

With high temperatures in the 50s through Thursday, ice jams will also occur.

Rain will transition to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain by mid-to-late afternoon Thursday, as temperatures plummet into the 30s.

This will make for slick conditions on the evening drive.

The wintry mix will change to snow around 10:00 PM or so Thursday.

Due to the threat of wintry weather and hazardous travel conditions, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday night.

Roads will be slick (and snow-coated in some areas) Thursday night through Friday morning.

The snow showers will come to an end by Friday afternoon.

Area-wide, we’re looking at a trace to two inches of snow from Thursday night through Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

