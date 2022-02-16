2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of details surrounding his death

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's...
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's family wants to block the release of records related to the investigation into his death.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bob Saget’s family wants to block the release of records related to the investigation into his death.

The actor and comedian’s widow and three daughters filed the suit on Tuesday.

It seeks an injunction declaring that certain records prepared during the investigation remain confidential and exempt from public disclosure.

Those records include photographs, video and audio recordings, autopsy information and more created during the investigation.

The suit says the family would suffer extreme mental pain, anguish and emotional distress if the information were released.

Saget died in his hotel room in January in Orlando, Florida.

A medical examiner’s report said he had COVID-19 but concluded he died from accidental blunt force trauma to the head.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

19 News
Stolen dump truck used to back into Cleveland store; building catches fire
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback
LIVE: White House COVID response team briefing
Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from...
20 injured in Missouri school bus crash
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency is looking at updating its masking guidance.
Progress seen in COVID-19 fight