Canton City School District limits spectators of McKinley boys basketball game due to ‘safety and security issue’

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton City School District announced the McKinley boy’s basketball game scheduled for Feb. 16 will now be a varsity-only event with limited spectators “possible safety and security issue.”

The school district notified the community of these changes on Wednesday afternoon.

The game will be played at the Memorial Fieldhouse versus GlenOak at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Spectators are limited to two parents or guardians of the varsity players and cheerleaders, who will be issued codes on Thursday to access and purchase their two tickets online.

There will be no ticket sales at the gate.

Canton City School District said the decision was made in partnership with Plain Local Schools “out of an abundance of caution due to information provided by local authorities regarding a possible safety and security issue.”

“The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority,” Canton City School District stated. “Everyone who already bought a ticket will have the ticket price refunded to them automatically. They do not need to take any action.”

