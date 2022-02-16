Cleveland firefighters rescue dogs from house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters were called out to a house fire in the city’s Collinwood-Nottingham neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The fire began around 2 p.m. in the 800 block of E. 143rd Street.

Several dogs were rescued from the fire and given oxygen by firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

