Cuyahoga County health officials discuss COVID-19 precautions ahead of NBA All-Star game in Cleveland

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish held a regular briefing on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the latest COVID-19 measures in the region.

The remarks from Budish and Cuyahoga County Health Commissioner Terry Allan came just days before the NBA All-Star game’s arrival in Cleveland.

The official NBA All-Star weekend events begin Friday, Feb. 18.

