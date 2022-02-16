2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cuyahoga River forecast to go into ‘major flood’; Valley View residents warned of potential for flooded homes

Flood forecast for Cuyahoga River
Flood forecast for Cuyahoga River(Source: NWS Cleveland)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service Cleveland said the Cuyahoga River is expected to enter a “major flood” stage by Friday morning.

At the projected river stage height, the NWS said homes in the Valley View area could flood and multiple roads may close.

According to 19 First Alert meteorologist Sam Roberts, the rain expected to fall on Northeast Ohio, rising temperatures, and runoff from melting snow will contribute to potential flooding in the Cuyahoga River.

The project height is forecast by the NWS to crest at 21.5 feet. The record height is 23 feet 3 inches.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Cleveland firefighters rescue dogs from house fire
FILE
Ohio reports 2,433 new COVID-19 cases
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
Cuyahoga County health officials discuss COVID-19 precautions ahead of NBA All-Star game in Cleveland