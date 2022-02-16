Cuyahoga River forecast to go into ‘major flood’; Valley View residents warned of potential for flooded homes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service Cleveland said the Cuyahoga River is expected to enter a “major flood” stage by Friday morning.

At the projected river stage height, the NWS said homes in the Valley View area could flood and multiple roads may close.

Heads up. The Cuyahoga River is forecast to go into major flood by Friday morning. ⤵️ https://t.co/ZXgE11zVtH — Snow-mantha Roberts ❄ (@SamRobertsWX) February 16, 2022

According to 19 First Alert meteorologist Sam Roberts, the rain expected to fall on Northeast Ohio, rising temperatures, and runoff from melting snow will contribute to potential flooding in the Cuyahoga River.

The project height is forecast by the NWS to crest at 21.5 feet. The record height is 23 feet 3 inches.

