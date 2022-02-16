2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

East Cleveland police officer on leave after video shows him kicking a man who was already on the ground

A video shows an East Cleveland police officer kicking a man already kneeling on the ground.
A video shows an East Cleveland police officer kicking a man already kneeling on the ground.(East Cleveland Police)
By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A video posted on Instagram is sparking controversy all over Northeast Ohio.

The video shows the moments an East Cleveland police officer kicked a man who was already on the ground waiting to be handcuffed. 19 news has learned that officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an excessive force investigation.

“On the ground, on the ground, before you get tased!” the officer warned in a body camera video obtained by 19 News. “Turn around, get on the ground!”

On Monday, East Cleveland Police were called to Best Steak and Gyros House at the Forrest Hill shopping center. According to police, the man in the video was causing a disturbance in the restaurant.

“On your stomach!” the officer ordered. “On your stomach! Stay down! Put your arms out now!”

Police said the officer believed the man in the video may have been under the influence of drugs and alcohol or dealing with a mental health issue.

“Yeah, you wanna act a fool in here,” the officer told the man in the body camera video. “You don’t wanna listen. I don’t know how many times I gotta tell you get the f*** on the ground, and you don’t wanna get the f*** on the ground.”

The officer then took the man to UH for a mental evaluation. In the body camera video, you can hear the officer warn the hospital before he takes him there.

“Advise, UH, he’s uh being aggressive,” the officer said.

East Cleveland police said no arrest was made in this case.

“Lucky you didn’t meet my dog,” the officer told the man when they were standing in the hospital lobby. “Last person had to have reconstructive surgery on his arm.”

At this point, the police have not released the officer’s name.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Former UFC champ Stipe Miocic sworn in as firefighter for city of Westlake
Former UFC champ Stipe Miocic sworn in as firefighter for city of Westlake
NBA All-Star weekend from $10 to $10,000; there’s a ticket for everyone to do something
NBA All-Star weekend from $10 to $10,000; there’s a ticket for everyone to do something
Willoughby Hills Fire Department issues warning about possible flooding of Chagrin River
Willoughby Hills Fire Department issues warning about possible flooding of Chagrin River
Ohio State Capitol.
‘Backpack Bill’ proposed in Ohio House, Education Association says it would ‘drive a hole in state budget’