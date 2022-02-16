East Cleveland police officer on leave after video shows him kicking a man who was already on the ground

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A video posted on Instagram is sparking controversy all over Northeast Ohio.

The video shows the moments an East Cleveland police officer kicked a man who was already on the ground waiting to be handcuffed. 19 news has learned that officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an excessive force investigation.

“On the ground, on the ground, before you get tased!” the officer warned in a body camera video obtained by 19 News. “Turn around, get on the ground!”

On Monday, East Cleveland Police were called to Best Steak and Gyros House at the Forrest Hill shopping center. According to police, the man in the video was causing a disturbance in the restaurant.

“On your stomach!” the officer ordered. “On your stomach! Stay down! Put your arms out now!”

Police said the officer believed the man in the video may have been under the influence of drugs and alcohol or dealing with a mental health issue.

“Yeah, you wanna act a fool in here,” the officer told the man in the body camera video. “You don’t wanna listen. I don’t know how many times I gotta tell you get the f*** on the ground, and you don’t wanna get the f*** on the ground.”

The officer then took the man to UH for a mental evaluation. In the body camera video, you can hear the officer warn the hospital before he takes him there.

“Advise, UH, he’s uh being aggressive,” the officer said.

East Cleveland police said no arrest was made in this case.

“Lucky you didn’t meet my dog,” the officer told the man when they were standing in the hospital lobby. “Last person had to have reconstructive surgery on his arm.”

At this point, the police have not released the officer’s name.

