2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

East Cleveland Police seize loaded AR-15, fentanyl, marijuana after traffic stop

East Cleveland Police seize loaded AR-15, fentanyl, marijuana after traffic stop
East Cleveland Police seize loaded AR-15, fentanyl, marijuana after traffic stop(East Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning traffic stop lead East Cleveland Police to seize a loaded AR-15, fentanyl, and marijuana on Feb. 13, EPD confirmed.

EPD said officers of the D Platoon saw a car operating recklessly with their high beams on and attempted to stop the car.

Both the driver and passenger eventually ran out from the car only to be arrested a short time later, according to police.

EPD stated officers seized the following as a result:

  • AR-15 with multiple loaded magazines
  • fentanyl
  • marijuana
  • marijuana edibles
  • marijuana brownies
  • marijuana flower

Neither occupant was legally permitted to process the firearm, EPD said.

East Cleveland Police seize loaded AR-15, fentanyl, marijuana after traffic stop
East Cleveland Police seize loaded AR-15, fentanyl, marijuana after traffic stop(East Cleveland Police)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Man wanted for hit-skip at Euclid BP gas station
Man wanted for hit-skip at Euclid BP gas station
East Cleveland police officer on leave after video shows him kicking a man who was already on...
East Cleveland police officer on leave after video shows him kicking a man
Willoughby Hills car break-in suspect caught on camera
Willoughby Hills car break-in suspect caught on camera
Willoughby Hills car break-in suspect caught on camera
Willoughby Hills car break-in suspect caught on camera