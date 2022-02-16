East Cleveland Police seize loaded AR-15, fentanyl, marijuana after traffic stop
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning traffic stop lead East Cleveland Police to seize a loaded AR-15, fentanyl, and marijuana on Feb. 13, EPD confirmed.
EPD said officers of the D Platoon saw a car operating recklessly with their high beams on and attempted to stop the car.
Both the driver and passenger eventually ran out from the car only to be arrested a short time later, according to police.
EPD stated officers seized the following as a result:
- AR-15 with multiple loaded magazines
- fentanyl
- marijuana
- marijuana edibles
- marijuana brownies
- marijuana flower
Neither occupant was legally permitted to process the firearm, EPD said.
