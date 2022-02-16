2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Stolen dump truck used to back into Cleveland store; building catches fire

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire activity was reported in the early morning hours at a convenience store on the city of Cleveland’s East side following an apparent smash-and-grab incident.

The fire was first reported before 5 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of East 140th Street and Aspinwall Avenue.

19 News crews at the scene reported a dump truck appeared to have been backed into the building. The truck was also damaged by flames.

A Cleveland Division of Fire official told 19 News that the dump truck was stolen.

At the scene, 19 News reporter Katie Tercek spoke to a man who said he works for the company that the dump truck was stolen from.

The employee said he heard early Wednesday morning that the company garage was broken into overnight and a dump truck was used for the apparent smash-and-grab incident.

The bulk of the fire was extinguished by approximately 6 a.m.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

19 News
Stolen dump truck used to back into Cleveland store; building catches fire
East Cleveland Police seize loaded AR-15, fentanyl, marijuana after traffic stop
East Cleveland Police seize loaded AR-15, fentanyl, marijuana after traffic stop
Man wanted for hit-skip at Euclid BP gas station
Man wanted for hit-skip at Euclid BP gas station
East Cleveland police officer on leave after video shows him kicking a man who was already on...
East Cleveland police officer on leave after video shows him kicking a man