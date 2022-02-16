Stolen dump truck used to back into Cleveland store; building catches fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire activity was reported in the early morning hours at a convenience store on the city of Cleveland’s East side following an apparent smash-and-grab incident.

The fire was first reported before 5 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of East 140th Street and Aspinwall Avenue.

19 News crews at the scene reported a dump truck appeared to have been backed into the building. The truck was also damaged by flames.

Happening now— it appears from what I can see a truck has backed into a building along East 140th St. & Aspinwall.



A fire has been put out. Multiple crews still on the scene.



Working to find out from fire officials what has happened. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/HCwT8TQMhQ — Katie Tercek (@KT_Tercek) February 16, 2022

A Cleveland Division of Fire official told 19 News that the dump truck was stolen.

At the scene, 19 News reporter Katie Tercek spoke to a man who said he works for the company that the dump truck was stolen from.

The employee said he heard early Wednesday morning that the company garage was broken into overnight and a dump truck was used for the apparent smash-and-grab incident.

The bulk of the fire was extinguished by approximately 6 a.m.

This is a developing story.

