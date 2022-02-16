FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory today then a Flood Watch starts tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Quite the active weather situation we have going on. Much warmer air is in place today. High temperatures surge well in the 50s. A strong south wind will gust to around 45 mph at times. This can cause sporadic power loss and property damage. Mostly cloudy sky and dry today. A major system will organize in Texas tonight then track across our area Thursday evening. There is an associated cold front to our west. It will be a very windy and very warm night for the season. Temperatures remain in the 50s. Best risk of rain will be along the lakeshore and northwest Ohio. Heavy rain is likely tomorrow. 1 to 2 inches of rain will be common. Flood threat and ice jam potential all in play. If you live in a flood prone area then be on high alert tomorrow. The cold front will move through from northwest to southeast tomorrow. Temperatures crash into the 30s behind the boundary. A winter mix will change to snow Thursday night across the area.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.