LIVE VIDEO / Heavy fire tears through Hampton Inn hotel in Brooklyn

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Northeast Ohio fire departments responded to initial reports of smoke and flames at a Brooklyn-area hotel.

The response was dispatched at approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the Hampton Inn near the intersection of Cascade Crossing and Tiedeman Road in Brooklyn.

Photo of fire at Brooklyn hotel
Photo of fire at Brooklyn hotel(Source: Provided to WOIO by Beth Croston)

Fire and heavy smoke billowed from the roof and upper floors for over two hours.

It’s unclear if the winds, which reached gusts near 40 miles per hour on Wednesday morning, helped drive the fire at the hotel.

Firefighters from Berea, Middleburg Heights, and Independence were among those called to the scene to assist.

This is a developing story.

