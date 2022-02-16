2 Strong 4 Bullies
Immersive fan experience announced for All-Star Weekend

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In preparation for the All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is planning what they call a “unique” fan entertainment destination on the main street-level concourse.

The fan experience will center around art, technology, and basketball.

Tickets for All-Star weekend events are ranging from $10 to $10,000. For a look at how much it will cost you, click the link here.

