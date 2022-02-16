Lakewood to begin collecting fee for use of electric vehicle charging stations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood officials said a fee will soon be collected from electric vehicle drivers who use the city’s charging stations.

Beginning March 1, the city said a fee of 24 cents will be collected for each kilowatt hour at all Lakewood-operated charging stations.

According to the city:

“This rate has been structured to only cover the cost of electricity used and to support the maintenance and upkeep of our public electric vehicle charging equipment.”

Additionally, the city of Lakewood said a 4-hour time limit has been established at “Level 2″ chargers. A 2-hour limit has been set up at the “Level 3″ fast charging stations.

Charging station users who exceed the time limit will be charged $2 for each additional hour.

