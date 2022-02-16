EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police urged the community to come forward with information that could identify the man accused of a hit-skip at a gas station.

Police said this man struck a car with his car while pulling out of the BP onto Babbit Road and drove off from the scene:

Man wanted for hit-skip at Euclid BP gas station (Euclid Police)

Man wanted for hit-skip at Euclid BP gas station (Euclid Police)

Man wanted for hit-skip at Euclid BP gas station (Euclid Police)

If you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this hit-skip, call 216-731-1234 and reference report #22-90175.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.