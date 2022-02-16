2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man wanted for hit-skip at Euclid BP gas station

Man wanted for hit-skip at Euclid BP gas station
Man wanted for hit-skip at Euclid BP gas station(Euclid Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police urged the community to come forward with information that could identify the man accused of a hit-skip at a gas station.

Police said this man struck a car with his car while pulling out of the BP onto Babbit Road and drove off from the scene:

Man wanted for hit-skip at Euclid BP gas station
Man wanted for hit-skip at Euclid BP gas station(Euclid Police)
Man wanted for hit-skip at Euclid BP gas station
Man wanted for hit-skip at Euclid BP gas station(Euclid Police)
Man wanted for hit-skip at Euclid BP gas station
Man wanted for hit-skip at Euclid BP gas station(Euclid Police)

If you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this hit-skip, call 216-731-1234 and reference report #22-90175.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

East Cleveland Police seize loaded AR-15, fentanyl, marijuana after traffic stop
East Cleveland Police seize loaded AR-15, fentanyl, marijuana after traffic stop
East Cleveland police officer on leave after video shows him kicking a man who was already on...
East Cleveland police officer on leave after video shows him kicking a man
Willoughby Hills car break-in suspect caught on camera
Willoughby Hills car break-in suspect caught on camera
Willoughby Hills car break-in suspect caught on camera
Willoughby Hills car break-in suspect caught on camera