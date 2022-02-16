2 Strong 4 Bullies
Meatless Monday recipes for your Valentine

Atlanta’s ‘Slutty Vegan” CEO, Pinky Cole, shares secrets to a romantic vegan Valentine’s Day
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Irresistible Chick’n

For your tender lover, try our vegan Irresistible Chick, featuring crispy, juicy Incogmeato® Chik’n Tenders with tangy Kimchi and sweet Teriyaki mayo, all nestled on a slider bun. Crispy and crunchy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside, plant-based Incogmeato® Chik’n Tenders cook, taste, and pull apart just like the real deal.

Serves 2

Prep time: 2 minutes Cook time: 10 minutes  Total time: 12 minutes

Sandwich Ingredients:

4 Incogmeato® Chik’n Tenders (2 per sandwich)

2 vegan slider buns of choice

Teriyaki Mayo*

Seoul Vegan Kimchi or vegan Kimchi of choice

2 pickle slices

*Teriyaki Mayo Ingredients:

7 tablespoons Follow Your Heart® Vegenaise or vegan mayo of choice

3 tablespoons Teriyaki sauce of choice

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Ground ginger, salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In a bowl, mix together all ingredients to make the Teriyaki Mayo and refrigerate until ready to use.

Cook tenders according to package instructions.

Toast buns.

Build sandwiches: Spread Teriyaki Mayo on both sides of buns. Add 2 tenders to bottom buns, top with Kimchi, pickles and add top buns.

Serve and enjoy with your tender lover immediately.

The Sausage Sweetie

For a breakfast-in-bed treat, spoil your special someone with the vegan Sausage Sweetie. MorningStar Farms® Veggie Original Sausage Patties and vegan eggs are seasoned with Pinky’s deliciously addictive Slut Dust, and topped with gooey, warm vegan cheese and sandwiched between warm Hawaiian bread. With 79% less fat than cooked pork sausage and 80 calories per serving, MorningStar Farms® Veggie Original Sausage Patties are a great savory option to add to the most important meal of the day.

Serves 2

Prep time: 5 minutes Cook time: 10 minutes Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

2 MorningStar Farms® Veggie Original Sausage Patties

2 cups of egg replacement of your choice

2 pinches of black salt

2 pinches of Slutty Vegan Slut Dust 

Vegan cheese

Vegan Hawaiian bread of choice

Directions:

1. Cook sausage and eggs with seasoning until done.

2. Toast Hawaiian bread.

3. Add eggs and sausage to the bread, top with cheese.

3. Serve and enjoy immediately!

