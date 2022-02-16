Ohio Savings Bank in Shaker Heights robbed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI Violent Crime Task Force and Shaker Heights Police Department are requesting assistance identifying a suspected bank robber.

Tuesday at approximately 2:18 p.m., an unknown male entered and robbed the Ohio Savings Bank located at 20133 Farnsleigh Road in Shaker Heights, Ohio.

The man entered the bank waited in line to be called on by the teller. Once called on, he had a brief discussion with the teller and pulled out a demand note, which read, “Give me all the money; I have a gun.”

The man was given an undisclosed amount of money and exited the bank on foot.

A vehicle description was provided and maybe a possible match for a similar type of vehicle used in yesterday’s bank robbery in Cleveland.

