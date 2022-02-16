2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio troopers: 2 California men arrested with $80,000 worth of heroin in car

Left to right: Jose Romero, Brandon Bautista
Left to right: Jose Romero, Brandon Bautista(Source: Tri-County Jail, OSHP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of California men are now facing up to 11 years in prison for a felony drug possession charge stemming from a Feb. 10 traffic stop in Ohio.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped a 2015 Nissan with California registration on I-70 in Madison County just after midnight for a speeding violation.

Criminal indicators inside the vehicle and a drug-sniffing K-9 prompted troopers to conduct a probable cause search.

During the search, approximately 4.4 pounds of heroin was seized from the vehicle’s center console. The drugs are estimated to value around $80,000.

The two occupants of the vehicle, identified as 56-year-old Jose Romero and 20-year-old Brandon Bautista, were arrested and booked at the Tri-County Jail on the drug charges.

