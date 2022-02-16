2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police activity on I-77N in Broadview Heights

(Source: ODOT)
(Source: ODOT)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Traffic on I-77 Northbound at Wallings Road was backed up Wednesday afternoon due to police activity near a pulled over vehicle.

The incident started around 4:15 p.m.

According to police, two people were inside the vehicle.

The passenger exited the vehicle, but the driver allegedly refused to get out.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

