Police activity on I-77N in Broadview Heights
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Traffic on I-77 Northbound at Wallings Road was backed up Wednesday afternoon due to police activity near a pulled over vehicle.
The incident started around 4:15 p.m.
According to police, two people were inside the vehicle.
The passenger exited the vehicle, but the driver allegedly refused to get out.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.