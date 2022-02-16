2 Strong 4 Bullies
Portage County woman murdered, husband in custody

(MGN Online)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Portage County husband was charged with murder Wednesday for the death of his wife earlier this week.

Barbara Small was found deceased inside their home on Winterhaven Drive in Suffield Township Monday morning.

Deputies responded to the home after a request was made for an ambulance.

According to Portage County deputies, Small had several stab wounds, which were caused by a knife.

Donald Small, 59, was charged after being interviewed by deputies, said Portage County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ralph Spidalieri.

“The Portage County Sheriff’s Office has not released much information in an effort to protect the family during this sensitive time. We also need to protect the integrity of our investigation which is currently ongoing,” said Chief Deputy Spidalieri.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

