Ravenna man sentenced to 14 years in prison for sex trafficking of a minor

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old Ravenna man who was out on bond when he met a minor on-line and provided gifts and meals for sexual acts was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge John R. Adams sentenced Andrew Wirth on Tuesday. He pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a minor in December 2021.

In May 2019, Wirth was arrested on state charges after being arrested for attempting to meet up with an undercover law enforcement officer, whom he believed was a minor, said federal officials.

In November 2019, while out on bond, Wirth met the minor victim and sexually assaulted her.

While still on bond, Wirth sexually assaulted an adult he met on-line. Wirth also offered the adult victim a “finder’s fee” to find a minor to engage in sexual activity.

The victim reported this to police and an undercover officer pretended to be a minor and talked to Wirth on-line, said federal officials.

On Nov. 6, 2019, Wirth purchased a hotel room, alcohol and other items for the purposes of meeting the minor. He was arrested the same day outside the hotel room.

“This is a prime example that some people just need to be locked up and kept away from the rest of us—and our children,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “Thanks to our partners at the US DOJ, the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force and Cuyahoga Regional Human Trafficking Task Force, that’s what is going to happen here.’

