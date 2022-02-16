Traffic delays expected in Elyria during President Biden’s visit Thursday

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - President Joe Biden is expected to visit Cleveland and Lorain Thursday, Feb. 17 and Elyria police announced some roads will be shut down for his motorcade.

President Biden is visiting Lorain tomorrow and travelling through Elyria. As of now, we will be shutting down some... Posted by Elyria Police Department on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Elyria police did not release specific details, but said there will be delays in the north part of the city between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The White House on Saturday announced that President Biden will be discussing infrastructure.

Below is the statement from the White House:

“On Thursday, February 17, the President will travel to Cleveland and Lorain, Ohio to discuss how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law delivers for the American people by rebuilding roads and bridges, upgrading water systems, cleaning up the environment, and creating good-paying, union jobs.”

No additional information has been released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.