2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Traffic delays expected in Elyria during President Biden’s visit Thursday

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - President Joe Biden is expected to visit Cleveland and Lorain Thursday, Feb. 17 and Elyria police announced some roads will be shut down for his motorcade.

President Biden is visiting Lorain tomorrow and travelling through Elyria. As of now, we will be shutting down some...

Posted by Elyria Police Department on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Elyria police did not release specific details, but said there will be delays in the north part of the city between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The White House on Saturday announced that President Biden will be discussing infrastructure.

Below is the statement from the White House:

“On Thursday, February 17, the President will travel to Cleveland and Lorain, Ohio to discuss how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law delivers for the American people by rebuilding roads and bridges, upgrading water systems, cleaning up the environment, and creating good-paying, union jobs.”

No additional information has been released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Flood forecast for Cuyahoga River
Cuyahoga River forecast to go into ‘major flood’; Valley View residents warned of potential for flooded homes
Cleveland firefighters rescue dogs from house fire
FILE
Ohio reports 2,433 new COVID-19 cases
Wednesday's COVID-19 numbers in Ohio
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites