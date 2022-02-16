Willoughby Hills car break-in suspect caught on camera

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby Hills Police warned the community to lock their cars by sharing surveillance footage capturing a suspect breaking into two cars parked in a driveway,

These were just a couple of the several car break-ins that happened throughout Willoughby Hills overnight from Feb. 14 into the early morning hours of Feb. 15, according to WHPD.

WHPD said suspects checking for unlocked cars is “an ongoing trend throughout Lake County.”

“They travel in groups, are very brazen, and will steal any valuables within the car,” WHPD stated.

WHPH said other police departments in the area have also experienced cars being stolen from driveways after thieves found the keys were left inside.

“Please protect your property and lock your cars,” WHPD warned. “It is very rare that a thief will break out a car window just to rummage through it.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.