2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Willoughby Hills car break-in suspect caught on camera

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby Hills Police warned the community to lock their cars by sharing surveillance footage capturing a suspect breaking into two cars parked in a driveway,

These were just a couple of the several car break-ins that happened throughout Willoughby Hills overnight from Feb. 14 into the early morning hours of Feb. 15, according to WHPD.

WHPD said suspects checking for unlocked cars is “an ongoing trend throughout Lake County.”

“They travel in groups, are very brazen, and will steal any valuables within the car,” WHPD stated.

WHPH said other police departments in the area have also experienced cars being stolen from driveways after thieves found the keys were left inside.

“Please protect your property and lock your cars,” WHPD warned. “It is very rare that a thief will break out a car window just to rummage through it.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Man wanted for hit-skip at Euclid BP gas station
Man wanted for hit-skip at Euclid BP gas station
Willoughby Hills car break-in suspect caught on camera
Willoughby Hills car break-in suspect caught on camera
Former UFC champ Stipe Miocic sworn in as firefighter for city of Westlake
Former UFC champ Stipe Miocic sworn in as firefighter for city of Westlake
Shaker Heights bank robbed
Ohio Savings Bank in Shaker Heights robbed