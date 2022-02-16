Witness testimony begins in trial of Cleveland’s former international affairs coordinator

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Alexander Lackey was once trusted to handle international affairs for the City of Cleveland under former Mayor Frank Jackson.

Now, the 36-year-old is in a courtroom and facing prison time.

Prosecutors say he repeatedly raped a woman.

“This is about power and control,” said Jennifer King, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor.

Lackey’s legal troubles began in January of 2021 after he was arrested for a domestic violence incident involving a 19-year-old woman. That same woman claimed Lackey had been sexually assaulting her since 2018.

“A man who had a very powerful position in the city of Cleveland used that to prey on a young undocumented woman,” said King.

On Wednesday, both sides laid out their arguments to a jury.

While prosecutors argue Lackey used his job to take advantage of the woman, his attorney says their sexual relationship was consensual.

Lackey’s attorney even said he believes the woman only pressed charges as a way to get a visa.

Witness testimony will continue in this trial on Thursday.

