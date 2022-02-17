19 First Alert Weather Day: Flood threat continues this evening; snow and ice on the way overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a brief break in the rain, it’s currently filling back in.

Rain showers will become more numerous over the next hour or two.

Temperatures are already dropping west of Cleveland, and in the Cleveland metro area.

This trend of gradually falling temperatures will continue from northwest to southeast over the course of the evening.

As temperatures fall in your location, rain will change to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain.

At that point, roads will go from wet to slick.

By 10:00 PM or so, the wintry mix will be changing to snow.

Scattered snow will continue through the night.

Overnight travelers can expect falling snow, reduced visibility, and snow-coated roads.

Additionally, anything that melted today will re-freeze this evening, leading to widespread black ice overnight.

Most of the snow will come to an end by mid-morning Friday but there will be at least a few lingering snow showers around during the morning drive.

Temperatures will struggle to recover in the wake of the cold front.

Expect teens tonight and 20s during the day tomorrow.

With breezy northwest winds in the forecast on Friday, it will feel as if it’s in the single digits all day.

