19 First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday

Icy road
Icy road(Icy road)
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Friday.

This alert is mainly for the morning hours and for the threat of slick and snow-coated roadways.

We’ll accumulate around one to three inches of snow overnight and into the early-morning hours of Friday.

Many roads will be slick and snow-coated.

Everything that melted today will re-freeze overnight, creating black ice.

Temperatures will not get above freezing on Friday, so we won’t see much melting during the day.

A little sun will peek out in the afternoon, but otherwise, anything in the shade will remain frozen.

Be safe out there.

