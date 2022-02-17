19 First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Friday.
This alert is mainly for the morning hours and for the threat of slick and snow-coated roadways.
We’ll accumulate around one to three inches of snow overnight and into the early-morning hours of Friday.
Many roads will be slick and snow-coated.
Everything that melted today will re-freeze overnight, creating black ice.
Temperatures will not get above freezing on Friday, so we won’t see much melting during the day.
A little sun will peek out in the afternoon, but otherwise, anything in the shade will remain frozen.
Be safe out there.
