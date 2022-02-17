3 men accused of robbing 3 Parma businesses in 1 hour

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Dayton area men are in custody and accused of robbing three Parma gas stations in one hour earlier this week.

Parma police said they believe the suspects were preparing to rob a fourth gas station, but were arrested before they could do so.

The suspects are Aaron Moore, 35, of Springfield, Jeremiah Miller, 28, of Springfield and Nicholas Donaldson, 19, of Springfield.

The first robbery happened at the Speedway Gas Station at Brookpark and Tiedeman Roads around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Speedway robbery on Feb. 15, 2022 ((Source: Parma police))

The second robbery happened at the Shell Gas Station at Ridge and Snow Roads around 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Parma Shell Gas Station robbery on Feb. 16, 2022 ((Source: Parma police))

The third robbery was at the BP at Ridge and W. Ridgewood Roads around 12:49 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Parma BP robbery ((Source: Parma police))

According to police, a gun was used in all three robberies and it was found in the suspect’s truck.

Parma police are also investigating if the suspects may have committed other robberies.

